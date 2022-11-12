Marion kicks off holidays: Christmas Fest gift card drawing and ugly sweater contest

Shop until you drop and get your ugly Christmas sweater ready in preparation for this year’s Christmas Fest Drawing and Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Participating businesses All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds

Between now through Friday, Dec. 16, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of several fabulous gift card prize packages, some valued at more than $250 each.

For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses that will be entered into the drawing. Winners must present their ticket at the drawing Dec. 16 to claim their prize.

Before this year’s Christmas Fest Drawing, members of the public are encouraged to wear their tackiest Christmas sweater and participate in downtown’s inaugural Ugly Sweater Contest.

Contestants will show off their tacky garb in front of spectators attending Christmas Fest. The winner will be determined by the person who gets the most cheers from the audience for their ugly Christmas sweater.

The person with the most votes will receive an ugly Christmas sweater trophy and $50 in cash.

These events are organized by the Marion Business Association, the City of Marion and downtown businesses as a way to spread holiday cheer and encourage individuals to shop local during the holiday season.