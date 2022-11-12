 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shop downtown and win

Marion kicks off holidays: Christmas Fest gift card drawing and ugly sweater contest

  • Updated
  • 0
11 christmas fest p1.jpg

Sharon Warren was a winner during the 2021 Christmas Fest Event. Here she is with Marion Mayor Steve Little, who is always in the Christmas spirit this time of year.

Shop until you drop and get your ugly Christmas sweater ready in preparation for this year’s Christmas Fest Drawing and Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Between now through Friday, Dec. 16, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of several fabulous gift card prize packages, some valued at more than $250 each.

For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses that will be entered into the drawing. Winners must present their ticket at the drawing Dec. 16 to claim their prize.

Before this year’s Christmas Fest Drawing, members of the public are encouraged to wear their tackiest Christmas sweater and participate in downtown’s inaugural Ugly Sweater Contest.

Contestants will show off their tacky garb in front of spectators attending Christmas Fest. The winner will be determined by the person who gets the most cheers from the audience for their ugly Christmas sweater.

People are also reading…

The person with the most votes will receive an ugly Christmas sweater trophy and $50 in cash.

These events are organized by the Marion Business Association, the City of Marion and downtown businesses as a way to spread holiday cheer and encourage individuals to shop local during the holiday season.

Participating businesses

All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds

Austin Furniture

Coley’s Graphics and More

Jewelry Connection

Flavors on Main

Shucks Pearls

Bruce’s Fabulous Foods

Killough’s Music

MACA

Burrito Bros

Keepers Cut Meadery

Mica Town Brewing

McDowell Local

Marion Hot Wheelz

T&S Headwear

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Recommended for you