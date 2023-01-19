Marion joins the 2023 Year of the Trail effort

A portion of the proclamation reads: “Whereas, the parks, greenways, trails, and natural areas across our state and in Marion are welcoming to all and provide a common ground for North Carolinians of all ages to access the state’s rich and diverse natural, cultural, historic resources; and whereas, the state’s nature trails vary from less than a mile in length to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail that stretches more than 1,000 miles from the mountains to the coast; range from rugged footpaths on mountain ridges to bikeways along converted railway corridors, from canoe trails down our state's rivers to bridle trails in the rolling Piedmont, from trails through state parks to footpaths and greenways through local neighborhoods; and whereas, the city of Marion has made the development of trails a priority; understanding that outdoor recreation is vital to the health and wellness of residents and visitors to McDowell County and the state of North Carolina…”