Marion joins the 2023 Year of the Trail effort

On Tuesday, Mayor Steve Little proclaimed 2023 as the Year of the Trail in the city of Marion.

The proclamation was issued during the Marion City Council’s first meeting of 2023. Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association, was on hand for the proclamation.

A portion of the proclamation reads: “Whereas, the parks, greenways, trails, and natural areas across our state and in Marion are welcoming to all and provide a common ground for North Carolinians of all ages to access the state’s rich and diverse natural, cultural, historic resources; and whereas, the state’s nature trails vary from less than a mile in length to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail that stretches more than 1,000 miles from the mountains to the coast; range from rugged footpaths on mountain ridges to bikeways along converted railway corridors, from canoe trails down our state's rivers to bridle trails in the rolling Piedmont, from trails through state parks to footpaths and greenways through local neighborhoods; and whereas, the city of Marion has made the development of trails a priority; understanding that outdoor recreation is vital to the health and wellness of residents and visitors to McDowell County and the state of North Carolina…”

The proclamation adds that “North Carolina is becoming known as the ‘Great Trails State.’

2023 is the Year of the Trail for Marion

 The major sponsors and contributors present for the recognition were (from left) Steve Pierce, representing the Marion Rotary Club and McDowell Trails Association; Joey Sacco, representing Turtle Laboratories; Jim Williams, who led the urban hike with Chuck Abernathy; Toby Bramblett, Carlos Lopez and Brad Bradley with the Corpening Memorial YMCA. They received certificates from Mayor Steve Little (far right). Other sponsors and contributors were not available for photo.

As part of the statewide Year of the Trail, all 100 counties in North Carolina are asked to have at least one event in 2023 to celebrate trails and pathways. Pierce said previously the MTA has planned local events for every month and 22 events are now listed on a rack card printed by the MTA.

