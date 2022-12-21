Marion holiday highlights include Christmasfest winners

A crowd gathered at the Marion City Stage on Friday, Dec. 16, to take part in the inaugural downtown Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest and annual Christmasfest Gift Card Drawing.

Around a dozen people of all ages signed up for the first-time sweater contest, braving the cold to be judged by crowd applause. Were the sweaters ugly? You bet. But the winner ended up being a cutie the crowd could not resist.

In the gift card drawing, hopefuls crowded around the City Stage as MC Walt Bagwell and Marion Business Association Executive Director Freddie Killough spun the large barrel of tickets and picked the winners.

Tickets were earned by purchasing items at participating Marion businesses.