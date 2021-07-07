Marion girl wins NC Junior Rhododendron Queen

Alyssa Hemphill of Marion came away from the recent N.C. Rhododendron Festival as a queen.

Hemphill was one of several girls who participated in this year’s N.C Rhododendron Pageant Junior Division and she took top honors. She won best evening gown and best interview, along with winning the crown for the Junior Division.

Hemphill is the daughter of Elmer and Patti Macopson. She attends West McDowell Middle School, where she received the Spartan Ambassador award that allows her to mentor upcoming sixth-grade students. She plans on graduating high school and attending college to pursue a medical degree. Hemphill is no stranger to the pageant scene.

“I have been participating in pageants since I was 7 years old,” she said. “I enjoyed being in the Little Miss McDowell pageant for five years. In 2019, I was happy to compete in my first N.C. Rhododendron Festival Pageant and was honored to win the evening gown and second runner-up awards.”

In addition to pageants, Alyssa has interests in dancing, canvas painting, portrait drawing, hiking and walking her dog, Lucky.