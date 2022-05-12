Marion Fire Department responds to two fire calls Wednesday

Wednesday proved to be a busy day for the Marion Fire Department.

The department battled two different fires in the Marion area over a three-hour period.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., Marion firefighters responded to a burning structure at 110 Emery Lane in Marion.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke showing from the interior and underneath the doublewide mobile home. The fire department deployed its hose lines and immediately made an attack on the fire that was mostly underneath the home and in the floors, according to a news release.

The fire started in the duct work of the HVAC system. The home’s occupant was able to escape the fire safely, but a pet bird succumbed to smoke inhalation. There were no citizens or emergency personnel injured, according to fire officials.

The home was located in the Marion area and a water shuttle operation was conducted from the city’s mutual aid fire departments. Due to the time of day, personnel response to this fire was low, so two extra departments were called in to help with manpower.

The fire departments on scene were Marion, Glenwood, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn-Sevier, Hankins-North Fork, Dysartsville and Pleasant Gardens. McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management and McDowell EMS were also on the scene.

Emergency personnel were on scene for approximately two hours. The American Red Cross was called to help the homeowners, according to the news release.

At the time of the first structure fire, Marion firefighters were in place at Beam Funeral Home to assist with the funeral procession for Spc. Luis Herrera, a fallen soldier from Marion. When they got the call, the firefighters immediately left the funeral home to respond to the blaze on Emery Lane.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Marion Fire Department received another call reporting a structure fire at Foothills Community School, at 176 Lukin St.

Upon arrival, firefighters indicated that the school’s alarm had gone off and an alarm panel signaled that a smoke detector was going off in one of the classrooms.

The school was evacuated upon the fire department’s arrival. No one was injured during this incident.

Firefighters found a warm wire in an electrical panel box in one of the classrooms. The school system’s facility maintenance team was alerted to the issue to investigate further, according to the news release.

Firefighters were on the scene at Foothills Community School for approximately an hour. Agencies responding to the incident include Marion, Sugar Hill, Glenwood and Pleasant Gardens fire departments as well as McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, McDowell EMS, and Marion Police Department, according to the news release.

In addition, the Marion Fire Department also had to respond to fire alarms and motor vehicle crashes.