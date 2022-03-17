 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Fire Department now certified as rescue provider
  • Updated
At Tuesday night’s regular Marion City Council meeting, the Marion Fire Department was recognized for becoming certified as a medium rescue provider by the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Inc. This recognition was presented by Mayor Steve Little, second from right, to Fire Chief Ray McDaniel, far right, and the Marion firefighters.

 MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS

On Tuesday, the Marion Fire Department was recognized for becoming certified as a medium rescue provider by the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Inc.

This recognition was presented by Mayor Steve Little to the Marion firefighters during the regular meeting of the Marion City Council.

The certification came after hosting much training at the Marion Fire Station and acquiring the equipment necessary to conduct medium rescue, according to a news release.

Firefighters attended more than 336 total hours of technical rescue, technical rescue vehicle, machine and agriculture, emergency medical care, traffic incident management, hazardous material and water rescue classes.

These classes were held at nights and on the weekends so that volunteers from the community could attend the classes as well, said Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.

Prior to the department receiving this certification, several of its staff members already had these certifications.

McDaniel said the Marion Fire Department would like to thank Marion City Council members, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and local businesses, who donated funding and equipment that was necessary for this certification.

This certification is another service that can help further ensure the safety of citizens and visitor of Marion, according to the news release.

