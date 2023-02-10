A dedicated member of the Marion Fire Department was recently honored upon his retirement.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Marion firefighters held a dinner for retired Fire Inspector/Fire Prevention Coordinator Kevin Owenby. The 57-year-old has served the department for a total of 32 years.

He was a volunteer firefighter from 1990 to 2004. In 2004, he became the city’s level three fire inspector and the fire prevention coordinator. He also worked as a fire life safety educator.

At the dinner, Owenby’s daughters had the honor of presenting him with his service helmet and collar brass. Family, friends, current members and other retired members all joined together to share a meal and reflect on his many years of service, according to a Facebook post.

When he started as a volunteer, Arthur Edwards was the fire chief. Owenby served under Tom Milligan, Jim Neal and finally Ray McDaniel making a total of four fire chiefs in all.

“It was interesting,” said Owenby to The McDowell News. “I saw a lot of stuff, big fires, little fires. They are all different.”

McDaniel said fire service runs in the blood when it comes to Owenby.

“Kevin will be greatly missed and we wish him the best on his retirement,” said McDaniel to The McDowell News. "His oldest daughter, Emma, is a junior firefighter with the department and spends most of the days during her summer break checking trucks and running fire calls with the others. It is great to see a family tradition continue on.”