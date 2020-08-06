Marion Fire Department gets grant for new equipment

The city of Marion’s Fire Department has been awarded the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The grant awards a total of $ 227,900 to the fire department with $217,047.62 coming from federal funding and $10,852.38 being matched by the city of Marion, according to a news release.
Grant money will be used to purchase 32 National Fire Protection Association-compliant Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs, 64 SCBA bottles, and 38 SCBA masks with voice amplifiers.
These devices will provide firefighters with the most up-to-date equipment and technology and give them the protection they need to enter dangerous fire situations and other hazardous environments, according to the news release.
“These devices will serve our department well in the future,” said Fire Chief Ray McDaniel. “This purchase wouldn’t have been possible without the funding provided by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The fire department is very thankful for this grant and looks forward to our firefighters receiving this life protecting equipment.”
