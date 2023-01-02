Marion Fire Department battles structure fire

The Marion Fire Department started the new year responding to a blaze east of Marion.

It occurred late Sunday night and continued into Monday.

The department posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Our firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire in the Stumptown area. E-3 arrived with heavy fire showing from a large wood working shop that had extended to two additional wood shops with no access for the engine. Firefighters had to hand jacked hundreds of feet of hose to the fire. Crews worked aggressively to protect the adjacent residential dwelling that was less than 10 feet away.”

On Monday morning, firefighters were called to a Seagle Street site, reportedly the scene of the earlier fire, according to radio traffic. That was shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Some of the materials that burned had reignited.