It will be a busy weekend for the Marion Cruise-In and all local car enthusiasts as the organization will be holding two separate car shows Saturday in Downtown Marion.

The Mustang Stampede will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 198 South Main Street which is located next to Westmoreland Funeral Home. The stampede is open to all owners of cool Ford automobiles featuring the classic Mustang model. Awards will be given to different categories of Mustangs. The stampede will also include goodie bags and door prizes along with food vendors and music on site. Cost of registration for the Mustang Stampede is $15 dollars.

The second Cruise-In event will be a community car show in conjunction with Tractor Supply, also starting at 10 a.m. at the Tractor Supply located at 417F N Main Street, Suite A. The community car show will feature any and all unique makes and models by local car owners. A Best in Show will be selected to the most unique ride that is registered for the event.

"At Tractor Supply, we're committed to hosting community-based events that the entire family can enjoy," said Tracy Winters, manager of the Marion Tractor Supply store. "Whether you're an avid car enthusiast or just looking for an opportunity to mingle with neighbors and friends, our car show is sure to be a fun experience."

Tractor Supply will also have in addition to the show a cookout and a Touch a Truck event. Door prizes, goodie bags, music and more will also be on site. Registration for the community car show is $10.

For more information on the community car show, contact the Marion Tractor Supply at 828-652-1080. For latest information and listing of events for the Marion Drive-In: www.facebook.com/themarioncruisein