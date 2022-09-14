Marion couple charged with drug trafficking

A Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking, authorities said.

Deputy Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year old Justin Wayne Ewart of Marion with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and numerous other drug charges. A magistrate issued Ewart a $215,000 secured bond.

Deputy Smith also charged 34-year-old Kayla Lynn Smith of Marion with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and numerous other drug charges. A magistrate issued Smith a $75,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Aug. 17, Smith stopped the couple’s vehicle on U.S. 221 North in the North Cove community for multiple traffic violations. Ewart did not have a valid driver's license and a search of the vehicle turned up 75 grams of methamphetamine.

“Great job by Deputy Matt Smith,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Proud of him and all our deputies efforts in getting this poison off our streets and out of our communities.”

Ewart has a criminal record dating back to 2008, including convictions for drug possession, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Smith has previous convictions for drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to NCDPS.