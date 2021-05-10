Marion Community Building Park to reopen with new Swamp Fox Fort Playground

After much work and effort, the newly renovated Marion Community Building Park will finally fully reopen on Friday, May 14. And children of all abilities will soon have an opportunity to explore the new Swamp Fox Fort Playground, the main feature of the renovated park.
On Friday, the park’s playground will reopen at 7 a.m. to the public. Children will have a chance to explore the new playground, which complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This new playground has equipment paid for with funds from the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Connect NC Bond Funding, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the city of Marion and McDowell County Interagency Coordinating Council, according to a news release.
Some of the many features of the Swamp Fox Fort Playground include a rock-n-raft, which lets children of all abilities pretend that they’re riding in a boat, hopscotch rocks, talking flowers that are accessible for those with disabilities and a Swamp Fox Fort featuring a slide and more.
These playground items were meticulously chosen to highlight McDowell County’s rich history while still being fun and educational for children of all abilities, according to the news release.
Pairing with the playground equipment is an assortment of decorative panels that explains the name of the Swamp Fox Fort Playground and educates kids on a variety of topics and fun games they can play on the new equipment.
“We strived to design an inclusive playground that would provide opportunities for children of all ability levels,” said Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton. “I’m excited for how well it turned out, and I’m even more excited that the community will soon have their park back. More than ever our youth need a space to enjoy and socialize with their peers.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Swamp Fox Fort Playground will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. During that time, officials from the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, city of Marion, McDowell Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations will take part in the celebration.
Members of the public can join in on the fun by attending the ribbon cutting and then exploring the park on their own, according to the news release.