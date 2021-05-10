Marion Community Building Park to reopen with new Swamp Fox Fort Playground

After much work and effort, the newly renovated Marion Community Building Park will finally fully reopen on Friday, May 14. And children of all abilities will soon have an opportunity to explore the new Swamp Fox Fort Playground, the main feature of the renovated park.

On Friday, the park’s playground will reopen at 7 a.m. to the public. Children will have a chance to explore the new playground, which complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This new playground has equipment paid for with funds from the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Connect NC Bond Funding, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the city of Marion and McDowell County Interagency Coordinating Council, according to a news release.

Some of the many features of the Swamp Fox Fort Playground include a rock-n-raft, which lets children of all abilities pretend that they’re riding in a boat, hopscotch rocks, talking flowers that are accessible for those with disabilities and a Swamp Fox Fort featuring a slide and more.

These playground items were meticulously chosen to highlight McDowell County’s rich history while still being fun and educational for children of all abilities, according to the news release.