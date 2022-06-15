Marion City Square reopens for business Wednesday

After being closed for three and a half weeks, the Marion City Square reopened for business Wednesday afternoon.

The shopping center’s businesses have been closed to the public following a partial roof collapse at one of the buildings. During the evening of Monday, May 23, the roof in a part of the building at the Marion City Square collapsed due to heavy rains. That building used to be the home of Burke’s Outlet. The Marion Fire Department and local emergency officials responded to the call about the partial collapse, which resulted in rainwater pouring into that section. No one was hurt in the incident but the entire complex was closed for the public’s safety.

At that time, orange-and-white barrels were placed at the entrances to parking lot for the Marion City Square. The barrels were later removed so the public could access the parking lot but the businesses like Rose’s, Workout Anytime, Papa John’s Pizza, Sharon’s Café and Pro Nails were closed so the owners could fix the sprinkler system. Rose’s is located in a separate building but was on the same system.

The property is owned by Marion City Square, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chase Lansford, a representative of that company, told The McDowell News that the shopping center will reopen, effective immediately. He added he wanted the public to know this news as soon as possible so customers can go back to those businesses that have been shut down for so long.

Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel confirmed that the shopping center is open again but added the owners still need to make quite a few minor repairs to the sprinkler system and the alarms.