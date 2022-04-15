Marion City Council will hold regular meeting Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hear a report from the Gateway Wellness Foundation during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council. The consent agenda includes approval of: the April 5 regular City Council meeting minutes, the budget ordinance amendments, policies for the American Rescue Plan funding, an ordinance for American Rescue Plan funds and recognition of N.C. Farm Bureau.

Under the regular agenda, Neil Gurney from the Gateway Wellness Foundation will speak to council.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Then, City Council members will consider a revised conflict of interest policy. They will also discuss a request for use of the Community Building’s basement.

Council will consider making appointments to the advisory boards.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.