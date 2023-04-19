On Tuesday, the Marion City Council annexed two properties into the corporate limits, one for new housing and the other for a new cellphone business.

First, the City Council held a public hearing about the annexation of the 15 acres owned by Zachary Penland on Virginia Road. Planning Director Heather Cotton said new homes are definitely intended for this 15-acre site, but no plans for the housing complex have been submitted yet.

“We don’t know how many homes will be built there,” said Cotton.

During the hearing about the annexation, only one person from the public spoke to council. Jeff Black stated his concerns about criminal activity and traffic in that area.

“Something is going to have to be done about Virginia Road,” said Black to city officials.

Following the hearing, council voted to annex the property into Marion.

Later in the meeting, city officials held a public hearing about the zoning of the annexed Virginia Road property. After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to assign the R-2 General Neighborhood Residential zoning to the land.

Council also looked at annexing a piece of property for a commercial business. The 2-acre parcel of land is on U.S. 70 West, across from McDonald’s and the shopping center. The property owner, Great Meadows, LLC, has requested annexation into the city for commercial development purposes. The plan is to open a T-Mobile store and it will be next to the Verizon store, according to Cotton.

After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to annex the 2-acre site. Later in the meeting, council held another hearing about the zoning for this property and agreed to assign it the C-2 General Business zoning.

In addition, council held a public hearing about changes to the floodplain development portion of the Unified Development Ordinance. After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to approve the changes.

The City Council talked about a request from Spaulding Woods Limited Partnership.

Years ago, the city obtained a $178,000 Community Development Block Grant to allow for water and sewer service to be extended to the Spaulding Woods Apartments. In 2003, the city entered into an agreement with Spaulding Woods Limited Partnership that called for the Partnership to pay the city $178,000 over 10 years at 0% interest, beginning 21 years after the completion of the apartment project. Based on this timeline, annual payments of $17,800 to the city will begin in 2024 and continue until 2034, according to city officials.

The city of Marion was recently contacted by an attorney for Flatiron Holdings, LLC, the developer of Harrison Terrace Apartments on Airport Road. Flatiron is purchasing the interests of Landmark Asset Services Inc. in Spaulding Woods Limited Partnership. According to the attorney for Flatiron, this purchase could trigger the due on sale clause in the deed of trust.

The attorney for Flatiron and City Attorney Jennifer Jackson have advised that Marion officials can consent to the sale or declare the $178,000 note to be due on sale.

After a discussion, City Council members present voted unanimously to declare the $178,000 due on sale.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Reappointed Jacque Mentink to the ABC Board for a three-year term. Reappointed Walt Bagwell as a Board of Adjustment member and an alternate on the Planning Board. Jane Brown was not eligible to be reappointed to the Planning Board because she has moved outside city limits, so there is one opening on that board. Applications and information about this position can be found on marionnc.org.

• Reappointed Niki Palmer and Anna Goble Talley to the Tree Board for a three-year term. There are still three openings on this board. Applications and information about these positions can be found on marionnc.org.

• Approved a request from Police Chief Allen Lawrence to purchase a second K-9 for the Marion Police Department. The department has one K-9, named Marsoc, but he is around 5 years old and will probably have only three or four more years that he can function as a K-9 officer.

• Adjourned the meeting in honor of Patti Holda, who is retiring from her position with the McDowell County Public Library.