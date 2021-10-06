Marion City Council urges people not to trick-or-treat because of COVID

The Marion City Council agreed Tuesday to encourage people not to go trick-or-treating during Halloween this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if people still insist on trick-or-treating, then they should do it on Saturday, Oct. 30 rather than the actual day of Halloween, which is Sunday, Oct. 31, said city officials.
And on Wednesday, the city announced Marion’s downtown Trick-or-Treating and Fall Festival event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue of trick-or-treating and Halloween events in Marion was discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which was held virtually on Zoom because of COVID-19.
Last year, the downtown trick-or-treating on Main Street involving businesses and the Fall Festival at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market were canceled to comply with mass gathering restrictions set by the state to prevent the spread of COVID.
Even though these two city-organized events were canceled in 2020, parents were not prohibited from taking their child or children trick-or-treating independently in local neighborhoods. Last year, the city of Marion strongly encouraged parents who choose for their children to trick-or-treat to follow the Center for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines for Halloween activities.
This year, the mass gathering restrictions from the state are not in effect. But there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases and city officials said they are concerned about keeping people safe, especially children.
“I would encourage not to trick or treat this year,” said Mayor Steve Little. “The best decision would be don’t do it all this year.”
Council agreed to encourage people not to trick-or-treat at all this year but if they do then do it, then it should be done on Saturday, Oct. 30. Families who decide to participate in traditional trick-or-treating are encouraged to do so on that day since it is the city’s tradition that Halloween be celebrated on a Saturday, if the holiday falls on a Sunday.
Families are encouraged to explore alternative ways of celebrating Halloween to help stop the spread of the coronaviru, such as carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household, decorating your house and holding a spooky scavenger hunt around your property for treats, and hosting an outdoor Halloween movie night that allows individuals to socially distance themselves from individuals from other households.
As a reminder, it is a parent’s choice as to whether or not their family will participates in trick-or-treating. Marion residents are encouraged to review the CDC’s guidelines for safely celebrating Halloween, according to a news release from the city.
In another holiday and seasonal related matter, council heard a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the effort to get new and better Christmas decorations for downtown Marion.
Hollifield said that great progress has been made with the new Christmas decorations and so far $13,000 has been pledged by McDowell County, the city of Marion, private businesses and individuals and orders can be placed now.
However, the prices have gone up from 150% to 200% for the big “swags” that will go across Main Street. Hollifield said the new solar lights for Main Street and new two wreaths with red bows for the city stage and the depot can be bought now.
“This is a huge project for our community and every dollar should be used to the maximum,” she said.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Talked about some street matters. The city’s Street Committee looked at the issue with speeding on Maple Avenue but found out that the avenue does not come close to meeting the requirements for a speed hump. After a discussion, council agreed to lower the speed limit on Maple Avenue from 25 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour. City officials also looked at a similar speeding problem on Forest Heights They agreed to place some center line striping for the bottom two curves on Forest Heights Drive and post the speed limit of 25 miles per hour as a way to slow down traffic.
• Heard a report from Buz Buzogany about the McDowell Moves 2021. This event will be held all over McDowell County on Saturday, Oct. 16. Council agreed to endorse this event which encourages people to get out and walk.
• Approved the burning of houses at 149 and 157 Three Point Road for firefighter training. That will take place this Saturday.
• Heard a report from Kim Effler, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, and Courtney Intres, business development coordinator with the chamber. Effler gave an update on the chamber and the Municipal Event Center (MEC). “Despite a year filled with uncertainty, the chamber has performed well,” she said. The chamber has 372 active members and 15 courtesy members and of those, 43 members have joined this year. Intres talked her position of helping new businesses get developed. As for the MEC, the chamber has eliminated all private parties being held there and is considering how best to use this big space in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.
• Heard a report from Chuck Abernathy, who has researched the history about the early days of Marion. He talked about how the Carson family donated land for the creation of the new county seat of Marion in 1840s and other historical information. His report will be published at a later date in The McDowell News.
• Agreed to start the condemnation procedures for dilapidated houses at 729 and 739 Virginia Road.
• Agreed to seek a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for further cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage property. If awarded, this grant would address the problem of some underground storage tanks. The McDowell County Commissioners will authorize the seeking of this grant next week because it is a county and city effort.
• Selected Councilman Billy Martin to be the city’s new member on the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail board.
• Heard an update from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the Lincoln Avenue culvert replacement and Blue Ridge stormwater project.
• Held a closed session for 18 minutes to discuss acquisition of real property. No action was taken after the closed session.