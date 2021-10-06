Marion City Council urges people not to trick-or-treat because of COVID

In another holiday and seasonal related matter, council heard a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the effort to get new and better Christmas decorations for downtown Marion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hollifield said that great progress has been made with the new Christmas decorations and so far $13,000 has been pledged by McDowell County, the city of Marion, private businesses and individuals and orders can be placed now.

However, the prices have gone up from 150% to 200% for the big “swags” that will go across Main Street. Hollifield said the new solar lights for Main Street and new two wreaths with red bows for the city stage and the depot can be bought now.

“This is a huge project for our community and every dollar should be used to the maximum,” she said.

In other business, the Marion City Council: