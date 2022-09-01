Marion City Council to talk about pot-bellied pigs, skatepark and dog park

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will consider changing the city’s rules about keeping pot-bellied pigs and talk about the skatepark and a dog park.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for September at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will recognize the Citizen of the Month for September.

Next, they will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Aug. 16 City Council meeting minutes, the budget ordinance amendments, report about the American Rescue Plan Funding, capital ordinance for the Lincoln Avenue culvert replacement and adoption of reimbursement resolution for the First National bank building project.

The Marion ABC Board and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to speak before council.

Then, the City Council will consider changes to the city code about the keeping of pot-bellied pigs. This is a continuation of a discussion from last month’s meeting.

Council will hear a presentation of the Clinchfield sewer drainage basin inflow and infiltration study.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will also consider the temporary closing of Marion streets for downtown events.

City officials will approve the purchase of fire trucks. They will talk about the skatepark and a dog park in Marion as well as schedule a planning session.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.