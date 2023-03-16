On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will recognize the Main Street Champion for 2022 and approve a list of street closings for 2023 special events in the downtown.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building. This meeting will be held at the Community Building, located at 191 N. Main St. because of ongoing construction at City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the March 7 regular meeting minutes, an endorsement of the North Carolina 2023 Spring Litter Sweep, waiving the charges for trash collection during the Litter Sweep and the revised Community Building basement rules.

The City Council will next recognize the 2022 Marion Main Street Champion, as presented by the Marion Business Association.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will next approve a list of street closures for 2023 events in the downtown.

City officials will take action on the closure of an unopened alley off of Claremont Avenue and the revised festival and events ordinance. They will schedule the City Council’s pre-budget and budget workshops.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.