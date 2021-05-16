Marion City Council to receive 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will formally receive the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet for the second time this month at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Council members will recognize Annette Bryant, former owner of radio station WBRM. They will also be introduced to a new city employee.

Frank Dean and Bill Hendley will appear before council. The 2020 Marion Main Street Champion will be introduced to city officials.

Council will consider a request for a major subdivision on Miller Avenue.

Representatives from the Marion Business Association and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce will appear before council.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will hear an update on the dam project at Westwood Chateau behind the Lady Marian Plaza.

They will then hear the presentation of the recommended 2021-2022 city budget.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.