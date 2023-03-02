On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its first regular meeting for March.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building. This meeting will be held at the Community Building, located at 191 N. Main St. because of ongoing construction at City Hall.

First, the City Council will recognize the Citizen of the Month for March.

Next, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Feb. 20 City Council planning session minutes and the Feb. 21 regular City Council meeting minutes as well some budget ordinance amendments.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will review a street request and hear updates about the Tree Board. They will consider making changes to the city’s festival and events ordinance.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.

For more information, contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk, at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.