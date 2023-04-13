On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold a series of public hearings about annexations and listen to a presentation by Centro Unido Latino-Americano.

The City Council will hold its second meeting for April at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the Tuesday, April 4 regular City Council meeting minutes, the report of American Rescue Plan funding and the revised pay and classification plan.

Centro Unido Americano-Latino representatives will appear before council. A public hearing will be held on the annexation of the Penland property on Virginia Road. A public hearing will also be held about the annexation of the Great Meadows property on U.S. 70 West. Another hearing will held about the adoption of the Unified Development Ordinance text amendment. A fourth public hearing will concern the adoption of Unified Development Ordinance Map amendment and assign zoning to the Virginia Road annexation area. Yet another hearing will concern adopting a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider advisory board appointments and a request from Spaulding Woods Limited Partnership.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.