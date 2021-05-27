Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its first regular meeting for June on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

During the meeting, the council will first adopt the consent agenda. This agenda consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved in one motion. But a council member can ask that an item be removed and discussed separately.

The consent agenda consists of approval of the May 18 meeting minutes, a contract with the Marion Business Association, a depot lease agreement with the MBA, several budget ordinance amendments, the Catawba River Bank stabilization project, the American Rescue Plan and the designation of an agent for the Tropical Storm Zeta state disaster declaration.

After that, the council will be introduced to new employees.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider an ordinance about a dilapidated structure on Riverbreeze Drive and hear a report from the Marion Lights Committee. They will consider awarding a contract for the Catawba River bank stabilization project and make appointments to advisory boards.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.