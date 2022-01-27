Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear a report from the Gateway Wellness Foundation and get an update about trail projects.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for February at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of:

• Approval of Jan. 18, 2022 regular City Council meeting minutes.

• Receive report of unpaid 2021 real property taxes

• Adoption of resolution directing the city clerk to investigate a petition for annexation – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property

• Receive certificate of sufficiency – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property annexation request

• Adoption of resolution fixing the date of public hearing on the question of annexation – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property annexation request

Then, the council will hear a report from the Gateway Wellness Foundation.