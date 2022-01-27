 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion City Council to meet Tuesday
Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear a report from the Gateway Wellness Foundation and get an update about trail projects.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for February at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of:

• Approval of Jan. 18, 2022 regular City Council meeting minutes.

• Receive report of unpaid 2021 real property taxes

• Adoption of resolution directing the city clerk to investigate a petition for annexation – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property

• Receive certificate of sufficiency – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property annexation request

• Adoption of resolution fixing the date of public hearing on the question of annexation – Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property annexation request

Then, the council will hear a report from the Gateway Wellness Foundation.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will approve the advertising of unpaid 2021 real property taxes. They will consider the final sale of city-owned property on North McDowell Avenue.

City officials will get an update on the trails projects in the local community.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.

