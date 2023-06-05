On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will consider whether or not to enact a social district for the downtown.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for June at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.

First, the council will recognize the Citizen of the Month.

Next, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council. The consent agenda includes approval of the May 16, 2023 regular City Council meeting minutes and adoption of resolution ending the COVID-19 sick leave.

City of Marion officials then will hear an update about the WNC Bigfoot Festival and recognize the key players who made it a success.

The McDowell Tourism Development Authority also will speak to council.

Representatives of the Marion Business Association will also talk to council about the social district request.

Last month, the City Council heard a request to establish a social district for the downtown. Social districts are contiguous areas where people can walk around with open containers of alcoholic beverages. The drinks must be purchased from a bar, restaurant, brewery or other on-premise ABE establishment permitted by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the social district. The containers must be labeled with the social district’s logo to identify where the drink was purchased and to signify that is it allowed.

In other words, a person cannot buy an alcoholic beverage from a store outside of the social district and bring it there to drink from place to place. A business or private property located within the boundaries of the social district can decide whether or not to participate in the activities of the district. Indoor and outdoor areas of a business or property may be included in the district.

Last month, a majority of the council members expressed their support for the idea but Mayor Steve Little wanted to wait until the entire council was present before taking a vote.

The public comment period will follow and residents can use this time to speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider the sale of city-owned property on West Grayson Street by the negotiated offer and upset bid process. They will consider holding meetings with the Marion East and West Marion community forums.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.