Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear about digitizing the minutes of past meetings and get an update on November and December events.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for November at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will recognize the Citizen of the Month.

Next, the council will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Oct. 18 meeting minutes, longevity pay and a resolution authorizing submission of North Carolina Rural Transformation grant application for Drexel project.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Next, city officials will consider the engineering services contract for Clinchfield sewer improvements. They will vote on a resolution in support of the Fonta Flora State Trail. They will hear an update on digitizing old City Council minutes.

Council will get a report on November and December events.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.