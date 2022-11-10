Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear about a milkweed project at the greenway and listen to a presentation from the McDowell Trails Association.

The City Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes: approval of the Nov. 1 regular meeting minutes and the Nov. 2 planning session minutes, approval of the budget ordinance amendments and approval of the revised city pay and classification plan.

Tuesday evening, the council will hear from West McDowell Middle School about a proposed milkweed project at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

City officials will hear from the McDowell Trails Association and the Marion Business Association.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider the contract for engineering services with the Clinchfield sewer improvements and the interlocal agreement with McDowell County concerning the Drexel Heritage property. They will talk about street requests.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.