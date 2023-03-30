On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will recognize the Citizen of the Month for April and the 2022 Main Street Champion.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for April at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.

First, the council members will recognize the Citizen of the Month for April.

They will also consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the March 21 meeting minutes, a resolution about the requested annexation of the Virginia Road/Penland property, a certificate of sufficiency for the Virginia Road/Penland Property annexation request, setting the date for the public hearing about that requested annexation, a petition for annexation of the U.S. 70 West/Great Meadows property and the certificate of sufficiency for the annexation of the U.S. 70 West/Great Meadows Property, setting the date of public hearing on the question of annexation of that property and a series of budget ordinance amendments.

After that, the council will hear the issuing of a proclamation and the presentation of Steve Bush as the 2022 Main Street Champion for Marion.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will vote on approval of the Summer THRIVE Series at city parks.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.