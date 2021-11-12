 Skip to main content
Marion City Council to meet Tuesday
Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for November on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Oct. 19 meeting minutes, longevity pay, a resolution about COVID-19 sick leave, budget ordinance amendments, an update fire district contract with McDowell County and a revised state records retention and disposition schedule for local governments.

Under the regular agenda, the council will assign zoning to the Wisteria Drive/McLaughlin property annexation area. City officials will receive an award from the state for the water plant and consider approving the local water supply plan.

Council will hear a presentation of the 2020-2021 city audit report. The Marion Business Association will appear before council.

A public hearing is scheduled about the unified development ordinance text amendment.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will also consider making changes to the city code as well as consider an increase in the small purchase threshold for the city. Council will hear a presentation of the water system emergency response plan and source water resilience and response plan.

Outgoing Council Member Juanita Doggett will be recognized by city officials.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.

