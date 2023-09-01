On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear a report from representatives of West Marion Inc. as part of the regular meeting for September.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for September at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 201 Ridley St.

The first item on the agenda will be honoring the Citizen of the Month.

Next, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the Aug. 15 regular meeting minutes and Aug. 21 planning session minutes, authorizing the city to apply for state funding for the lead service line identification and replacement project, and adoption of the capital project ordinance for the First National Bank Building/City Hall renovation project.

After the consent agenda, the public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will hear updates from West Marion Inc. They will consider a contract for the sewer asset, inventory and assessment grant project professional and engineering services.

Council members will consider a temporary street closure for the McDowell High School Homecoming parade and adopt a resolution accepting Governor’s Highway Safety Program grants.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.