Marion City Council to meet Tuesday with Marion East Forum

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its second meeting for September with the Marion East Community Forum.

The City Council will hold its second regular meeting for the month at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the East Marion United Methodist Church, located at 210 Baldwin Ave. The meeting will be held with members of the Marion East Community Forum.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Sept. 6, regular City Council meeting minutes, adoption of resolution authorizing submission of North Carolina Clean Water State Revolving Fund applications and the revised depot rules and regulations.

Representatives of the Marion Business Association will appear before council. City officials will hear an update on the Pea Vine Trail and listen to a presentation about pavement conditions. Council members will hear a report from the Marion East Community Forum.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider closing Fort Street for a special event and approve the amended sewer capital improvement plan. They will consider applying for a North Carolina Rural Transformation grant and a resolution of support for the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.