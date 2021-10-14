Marion City Council to meet Tuesday on Zoom

The Marion City Council will hold its second regular meeting for October on Zoom.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual format.

To access this meeting by computer or mobile device, visit the city of Marion website.

To access this meeting by telephone, call 1-301-715-8592 or 1-646-558-8656 and then enter the Meeting ID of 854 6006 9882. The password for this meeting is 060046.

The City Council will first consider the consent agenda. This is a group of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion by council.

The consent agenda consists of approval of the Oct. 5 City Council regular meeting minutes and the Oct. 5 closed session minutes and the order to seal them. The consent agenda also consists of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway trail stabilization project and budget ordinance amendments.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.