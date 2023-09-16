On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its second regular meeting for the month with members of the Marion East Community Forum.

The City Council will hold this meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Marion Baptist Church, located at 660 Baldwin Ave.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the Sept. 5 regular City Council meeting minutes and a capital project ordinance – sewer asset, inventory and assessment grant project.

Council members will be introduced to a new city employee. A public hearing will take place about the closing of an unopened alley off of Wilhemenia Street.

City officials will hear an update from the Marion East Community Forum and discuss a street request.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.