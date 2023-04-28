On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will recognize the Citizen of the Month for May and consider revised rules for the use of the Marion Community Building’s main level.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for May at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.

First, the council members will recognize the Citizen of the Month for May.

They will also consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the April 18 regular City Council meeting minutes, the April 24 City Council pre-budget workshop/planning session minutes and budget ordinance amendments.

After that, the council members will recognize a city employee. They will hear a presentation of the city strategic plan.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will vote on the capital improvement plan and hear an update about the Marion Fire Department. They will consider approving a grant application for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant application.

Council members will then consider adopting the revised Community Building main level rules and regulations.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.