Marion City Council to meet Tuesday back at City Hall

The Marion City Council will return to holding regular meetings at the City Hall on Tuesday.

For the past few months, the City Council has held the regular meetings remotely on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But starting Tuesday, the council will go back to having the meetings in person at the City Hall building at 194 North Main Street. Social distancing will be in place and masks will be required.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Council will first consider adopting the minutes of the April 20 meeting.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider a resolution accepting the governor’s Highway Safety program grant. They will hear updates about new housing efforts in Marion and state legislative matters.

Council will also get a report about the Marion Community Building’s Park, which is getting closer to fully reopening.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.