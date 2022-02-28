Marion City Council to meet on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for March on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Feb. 15 regular meeting minutes and the budget ordinance amendments.

Council will then recognize Bryan Osbon’s retirement from working with the city of Marion.

The McDowell Arts Council will then appear before council.

A public hearing is scheduled to consider the annexation of the Old Morganton Road/Gateway projects property.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

After that, city officials will vote on the 2021-2022 audit contract.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.