On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its second regular meeting for February.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building. This meeting will be held at the Community Building, at 191 N. Main St. because of ongoing construction at City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the Feb. 7 regular City Council meeting minutes and the budget ordinance amendments.

The Marion Business Association will appear before council members. The Foothills Regional Commission will give a presentation of the electric vehicle charger plan.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will talk about the local government federal credit union issues and the purchase of a vehicle.

Council will also consider a reimbursement resolution for a front end loader purchase.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.

In addition, the Marion City Council will hold a planning session to discuss current and ongoing projects on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the old First National Bank building, at 14 S. Main St. in Marion.

For more information, call Landdis Hollifield, city clerk, at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.