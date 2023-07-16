Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for July on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building.

During the meeting, council will:

Recognize the Citizen of the Month for July.

Consider the consent agenda, which includes approval of the June 20 regular city council meeting minutes; the fiscal year 2022-23 property tax adjustments and releases; the report on the American Rescue Plan funding; budget ordinance amendments

Consider a resolution authorizing the reimbursement from financing proceeds for the purchase of vehicles and heavy equipment.

Hold a public hearing about adoption of the Unified Development Ordinance Text amendments.

Vote on the fiscal year 2022-23 property tax settlement and the order of collection of 2023 property taxes. They will approve financing of fiscal year 2023-24 budgeted vehicles and heavy equipment. They will consider approving ordinance amendments and the social district maintenance and management plan. They will vote on the final sale of city property on West Grayson Street.

Make appointments to advisory boards and approve the purchase of budgeted vehicles.

Consider the scheduling of the next planning session.

City Manager Bob Boyette also will give his report to council.