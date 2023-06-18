On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which doesn’t call for a property tax rate increase.

The City Council will hold its second regular meeting for June at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and noncontroversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the June 6 regular City Council meeting minutes; the budget ordinance amendments; the revised city pay and classification plan; the revised Community Building basement, Community Building main level and Depot rules and regulations; and the capital project ordinance amendment for the First National Bank building project.

The City Council will recognize those who helped make the Liver Mush Festival successful.

Then, a public hearing will be held about the proposed 2023-24 budget. The plan for next fiscal year is $16,772,792 and this represents a 3.24% decrease from the 2022-23 budget. The city’s property tax rate will remain at 55 cents per $100 valuation. There are some minor permit fee adjustments recommended. The proposed budget calls for an increase of just over 10% in water and sewer rates, service charges and minimum charges.

Council members may decide to adopt the budget after the public hearing is held, which is required by state law.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider adopting the fiscal year 2023-24 city fee and rate ordinance and a resolution establishing the micro-purchase threshold for the city of Marion. They will hear an update about the Tree Board and vote on a resolution approving the Local Water Supply Plan.

Council members will review a street request and consider an action on a code enforcement matter. They will make appointments to advisory boards.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.