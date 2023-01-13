Marion City Council to hold first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold the first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

First, council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Dec. 6 regular meeting minutes; the revised rules and regulations for the Community Building and Depot use; revised pay and classification plan; and the report of the American Rescue Plan funding.

The council will next recognize the major sponsors and contributors for the New Year’s Eve celebration. City officials will present a proclamation for 2023 as the Year of the Trail. Representatives of the Corpening Memorial YMCA will appear before council. Mayor Steve Little will give a special presentation.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council members about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will adopt a memorandum of understanding regarding the Historic Marion Tailgate Market. They will vote on an inclement weather policy.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.