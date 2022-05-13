 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion City Council to get 2022-2023 budget at Tuesday’s meeting

  Updated
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will receive the recommended 2022-2023 city budget during the second regular meeting for the month of May.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Tuesday, May 3 regular City Council meeting minutes, the Monday, May 9 City Council pre-budget workshop/planning session minutes, the budget ordinance amendments and the ABC Board compensation.

Council will be introduced to a new employee. A public hearing is scheduled about the adoption of an ordinance map amendment regarding the former Lake Tahoma Steakhouse/Little Siena building at U.S. 70 West and N.C. 80, which was recently annexed into the city.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will consider approving a house burning for firefighter training.

City Manager Bob Boyette will present the recommended 2022-2023 city budget. He will give his report to council.

