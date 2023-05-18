At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council recognized the Rotary Club of Marion for its contribution of new audio-video equipment and a new podium to the Community Building.

During her year as Rotary Club president, Brandi Behlke led the club in a signature project: upgrades to the interior of the Marion Community Building’s main level meeting room. The club meets there every Thursday at noon and local Rotarians felt it was past time for new audio-video equipment as well as a new and nicer looking speaker’s podium where they meet regularly. Other local organizations and clubs make use of this space on a regular basis.

The old equipment and podium had been there for many years and it was time for an update, Rotarians and city officials alike said.

The Rotary Club of Marion provided $24,000 toward this project. It resulted in two new large flat-screen TVs for showing videos and better microphones and audio system for those who speak at meetings and gatherings. A new and larger podium was installed and two tables bearing Marion’s symbol in metal artwork underneath.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council thanked the Rotary Club members for their generous contribution. Mayor Steve Little presented the club’s current president, Richard Berlick, with a symbolic key to the Marion Community Building. This presentation was made to express the city’s appreciation to the club.