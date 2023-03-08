During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council heard about the importance of trees and the upcoming Arbor Day celebration.

The City Council held the first regular meeting for March at the Marion Community Building. Until further notice, the council meetings will be held there while construction work continues inside the City Hall.

During the meeting, City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield gave the council an update on Marion as a Tree City USA.

In February, the city of Marion received news that its Tree City USA certification had been renewed for 2023. This is the 34th year the city of Marion has received this honor. In order to be named a Tree City USA, a city or town either has to have a Tree Board comprised of local residents or a specific department that takes care of all the trees on city- or town-owned property, according to Hollifield.

The city of Marion has a Tree Board comprised of local residents. Municipalities that are certified by Tree City USA also have to hold a yearly Arbor Day Event, have a tree ordinance and invest at least $2 per capita in tree plantings and beautification projects.

For 2023, Marion will again celebrate Arbor Day.

This year’s Arbor Day event is planned for Saturday, April 22, at the State Street Trail Head of the Peavine Trail. This year’s event is open to the entire community and individuals are encouraged to come out, enjoy a variety of activities and celebrate not only Arbor Day — but Earth Day — which happens to be on the same day, said Hollifield.

A variety of community organizations are collaborating as part of this year’s event, including the McDowell Trails Association, the McDowell Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Marion East Community forum.

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. In the event of rain, the event will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the same time, said Hollifield.

In other matters, the City Council talked about a street request.

City officials recently received a request from a local resident about the intersection of State and South Main streets. The resident asked the city to prohibit right turns on red at that intersection. City Manager Bob Boyette reviewed this request with Police Chief Allen Lawrence and determined that there is a sight visibility issue with right turns on red at this location.

After discussion on this matter, City Council unanimously agreed to refer the matter to the Street Committee, so they could make a recommendation at a future meeting. The Street Committee is comprised of Council Members Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey, along with staff members who assist with technical questions such as Lawrence, Boyette and at times Public Works Director Brant Sikes.

If the Street Committee proposes action, the city of Marion will need to determine if the N.C. Department of Transportation’s input or concurrence will be required, since the intersection is controlled by state DOT, according to Hollifield.

Furthermore, council members looked at proposed changes to Marion’s festival and events ordinance. The recommended changes include the wording in the ordinance about service animals. Language would be added to the rules that state service animals are in a different category from other animals and only must comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, instead of the stricter requirements of the city’s festival and events ordinance.

City officials also discussed changing the wording in the rules to make it clear that dogs or cats designated as “fierce, dangerous or vicious” are not permitted within the boundaries of the festival. The current ordinance language allows such “fierce, dangerous or vicious” dogs or cats in the festival area if they are muzzled.

In another recommendation, wording would be added to allow for alcoholic beverages to be sold, distributed, possessed or consumed at special events within the boundaries of an approved “social district.” The city of Marion does not currently have an approved social district. If one is ever approved, then businesses and the public will have to comply with the state law requirements for such districts.

In a similar matter, the current festival and events ordinance only allows locally or regionally produced craft beer or wine. Such a limitation is likely not legal, so the language has been changed to simply state “beer and wine.”

The City Council didn’t take formal action about these recommendations. Instead, council members requested the staff to look closer at the language about animals and see what other municipalities were doing in the region when it comes to animals in a festival space. The ordinance will come before council members at a future meeting for approval, according to city officials.

Council also voted to endorse a study by the N.C. Department of Transportation about passenger rail service to western North Carolina. Mayor Steve Little said this is the best opportunity to restore passenger train service between Salisbury and Asheville.

In addition, the Marion City Council concluded the meeting in remembrance of the nearby town of Canton, which has to grapple with the devastating effects of the paper mill’s closing. This paper mill has existed for more than 100 years and has been central to the economy and lifeblood of Canton. The recently announced closing of the paper mill will result in more than 1,100 people out of work.