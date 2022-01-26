Marion City Council talks about future of former Fifth Third building

Members of the Marion City Council are thinking about making the former Fifth Third Bank building into a new city hall.
On Tuesday evening, the City Council met for a planning session to discuss a number of items including what the city might do with the Fifth Third Bank building once the purchase of the property is complete.
Last month, the Marion City Council unanimously agreed to purchase the former bank building in order to preserve its iconic cupola, which has become the symbol of Marion.
The city signed an agreement to purchase both Fifth Third bank properties: the main one located at 14 S. Main St. with the distinctive cupola and the other located on Logan Street with a drive-thru banking structure. Both properties will be purchased by the city of Marion for $301,000 and this will be cash deal, said city officials.
The tax value on both buildings is exactly $740,070. The building has a main level, a lower level and an upper level, along with its distinctive cupola on the roof. It comprises approximately 4,000 square feet and has 25 rooms.
During the Tuesday planning session, council members stated they thought the building would make a great new city administration building that could possibly replace Marion’s current City Hall, located at 194 N. Main St.
Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton stated that after a walk through and review of the building and its features, staff recommended that council members consider moving the city’s Administration, Planning and Development, Finance and IT Services departments to the former Fifth Third building, according to city officials.
But the sale of the historic structure is not yet final. The closing on the Fifth Third Bank property is expected sometime in February. Council members advised city staff that they would like an architect to draw up plans for the building once it came into the possession of the city, according to city officials.
The cupola over the 118-year-old building at 14 S. Main St. has become an important part of the city of Marion’s official logo and can be seen on welcome signs, mugs, letterheads and websites. It is often accompanied with the slogan “Where Main Street Meets the Mountains” and has become the recognizable symbol of Marion. Almost every photo of Marion’s Main Street features it.
Many local residents have wondered about the structural integrity of the old cupola. City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield said a preliminary review of the cupola shows it is structurally sound. The cupola at this point can only be accessed by a narrow wooden ladder. Council members hope in the future this area can be more accessible, added Hollifield.
In other business at the planning session, the Marion City Council:
• Heard a report from Hollifield about an opportunity to apply for a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality community waste reduction and recycling grant. The grant application would request funding for recycling carts and an arm for the city’s mini packer recycling truck, which would allow the city to collect recycling faster and more efficiently. Hollifield stated that the grant would need to be submitted by mid-February.
• Heard a presentation from Finance Director Julie Scherer on newly released guidance for the American Rescue Plan. Scherer said that the new guidance stated that funding could be used for governmental services. She recommended that the city look at all its needs and strategically determine the best way that funds could be used over the next few years.