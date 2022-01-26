Marion City Council talks about future of former Fifth Third building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton stated that after a walk through and review of the building and its features, staff recommended that council members consider moving the city’s Administration, Planning and Development, Finance and IT Services departments to the former Fifth Third building, according to city officials.

But the sale of the historic structure is not yet final. The closing on the Fifth Third Bank property is expected sometime in February. Council members advised city staff that they would like an architect to draw up plans for the building once it came into the possession of the city, according to city officials.

The cupola over the 118-year-old building at 14 S. Main St. has become an important part of the city of Marion’s official logo and can be seen on welcome signs, mugs, letterheads and websites. It is often accompanied with the slogan “Where Main Street Meets the Mountains” and has become the recognizable symbol of Marion. Almost every photo of Marion’s Main Street features it.