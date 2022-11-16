Marion City Council supports West McDowell students’ effort to save monarch butterflies

The Marion City Council is supporting an effort by West McDowell Middle School students to save the monarch butterfly.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the City Council heard a presentation from teacher Renata Crawley and some of her science students at West Middle School.

The monarch butterfly species was put on the endangered list on July 21 of this year. The reason the monarchs were put on the endangered list is because the use of herbicide in the United States. The herbicide has caused the loss of milkweed which is essential for the monarchs to reproduce, said student Addison Gorecki.

Student Maggie Waycaster said she and other students at West have nine raised beds that will be planted with milkweed soon. The students asked the City Council for permission to plant raised milkweed beds at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. These milkweed beds would require no maintenance and help the monarch butterflies survive and reproduce. The McDowell Trails Association has agreed to help with this project and the students will be working with them more.

The students from West have already asked a few local businesses if they are willing to let them put milkweed seed packets in their stores. Every packet has a creative monarch drawing from the seventh-grade students at West. “Rather than selling milkweed seeds, we would like to ask businesses if we could place milkweed seed packets with a donation box in their store for people who would want to plant milkweed seeds,” said student Abby Clark.

Packets of the seeds were given to the council members.

The students said other ways to raise awareness about the monarch butterfly could be the creation of a downtown mural, like one in Hendersonville, or having monarch flags placed on Main Street.

After hearing from Crawley’s students, the council agreed to support this effort.

Council Member Billy Martin said he was very impressed with what these students are doing. Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association, said this is an outstanding effort by young people to save and improve the life existing along local trails and natural areas.

Later in the meeting, Pierce talked to the council about Marion becoming a member of the Great Trails State Coalition. This group is made up of non-profit organizations; trail users, builders and maintainers; business and industry and local governments, all of whom are dedicated to bringing the benefits of trails to all of North Carolina.

Pierce also talked about 2023 being designated as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. There will be statewide events celebrating trails and making the case for them as an important aspect of the growing outdoor tourism industry in North Carolina and especially here in McDowell. When the New Year’s Eve celebration takes place in downtown Marion on the night of Dec. 31, the MTA will be there to also welcome the arrival of the Year of the Trail, said Pierce.

Local communities are asked to have at least one trail-related event in 2023. But the MTA will plan and partner in at least one event each month in McDowell County throughout 2023 resulting in a total of 12 or more, said Pierce.

After hearing his presentation, the City Council agreed for the city of Marion to become part of the Great Trails State Coalition at the $1,000 level.