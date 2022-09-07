Marion City Council still looking for new location of skate park

City of Marion officials are still searching for a new location for a new skate park and also would like to put a dog park somewhere in Marion.

The discussion of the skate park’s future location and a proposed dog park in Marion took place during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Marion City Council.

Since March 2021, both city of Marion and McDowell County officials have looked for a new place for the skate park because the county is planning to make improvements to the recreation facility on West Court Street. One of the proposed improvements involves the construction of a new entrance to the property from West Court Street and an expanded parking lot since parking and site access have been major concerns of patrons over the years. This will result in having to find a new location for the skatepark.

Both the former Drexel Heritage site and the adjacent parking lot have been looked at and considered not suitable for the skateboard park. Local officials continue searching for a new location.

The Marion-McDowell County Skate Park provides a central and safe place for skateboarding and in-line skating enthusiasts to enjoy their sports. Opened in 2006 at the county’s Recreation Center, the skate park was a joint project by both the city of Marion and McDowell County. It was built after local officials heard numerous complaints from property and business owners about skateboarders using their properties for the sport and causing damage.

Since the skate park was a county and city effort, Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers first raised this concern a March 2021 meeting of the City Council. He also posted a statement about it on Facebook.

“The city has been working with the county to find a possible new location, hopefully somewhat centrally located in the Marion area of the county,” Ayers previously stated on Facebook. “However, we have not had success as yet, to find a viable new location.”

Since March 2021, the situation has not changed. On Tuesday, council members again talked about the problem of finding a new place.

“I don’t want it to fall too far off our radar,” said Ayers to the other council members. “I want us to keep it up there.”

He said skateboarders deserve as many recreational opportunities as those who enjoy other sports.

Council members talked about possible locations on Sugar Hill Road and the Cross Mill neighborhood. They also discussed the desire to have a dog park in Marion.

Mayor Steve Little said to the council members they all have to remember what the city can afford and what has to be done.

City officials will probably talk about this more during upcoming planning sessions.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Heard a report from Kim Effler, the president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. She gave report about the Chamber’s activities and its 98% retention rate.

• Approved three closings of downtown streets for special events. They are the Blue Ridge Recovery Rally on Saturday, Sept. 24, the McDowell High homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29 and the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree event on Monday, Nov. 7.

• Heard a presentation about the Clinchfield sewer drainage basin inflow and infiltration study.

• Took the first step in the process of purchasing new fire trucks. It is a multi-step process that will involve both the city of Marion and McDowell County. City Manager Bob Boyette said the fire trucks are custom made and local officials will not know the total cost for the new ones.

• Agreed to hold a planning session on Friday, Oct. 7.