Marion City Council reviews business activity for last quarter of 2021

Some businesses opened, some closed and some relocated in Marion during the last three months of 2021.
City Council heard the Marion Business Association’s fourth quarterly report for October through December 2021. Emily Causey, co-owner of Mica Town Brewing and Marion’s current Main Street Champion, gave the presentation.
During that period, three new businesses opened in Marion: ZZZ Accounting, Troy McAbee Insurance and KAH Crossfit. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds.
During that same period, six businesses closed in Marion. They were Mountaineer Survey, Lamb’s Hidden Treasure, Amazingly Reel Restaurant, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts and The Makery.
Johnson, Price & Sprinkle relocated to the North Main Business Park.
From October through December of 2021, there was renewed activity at 44 S. Main St. (the former McDowell Distributing) with three residential units being built. Beam Funeral Home worked an expansion and DaVita Dialysis completed construction of a new building beside the old Peebles store.
The new Burger King on N.C. 226 South was being built and the former Kirksey Funeral Home was under renovation for the new McDowell County administration/finance offices. A new Domino’s Pizza was being constructed at the former Moondoggy’s. Mission McDowell Hospital announced a 15 to 20 bed expansion with a new tower, according to Causey.
Also during that time, Burrito Bros., Heathen’s Den Axe Throwing and Jumping Around LLC all moved to the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. Fat Boy’s Burritos is rebuilding after a devastating fire. NAPA is relocating beside Tractor’s Supply. City leaders heard Farmers Home Furniture is opening a new store in the old Peebles building.
The old Hotel James was sold to a new owner who plans to convert it into future housing (12 units) and new commercial space. The Dogwood Health Trust is relocating to North Garden Street into the former Mountain Med building. Edward Jones is relocating to 169 South Main St., according to Causey.
Last fall, the Mountain Glory Festival and Fall Festival Trick or Treat were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Marion Christmas Parade and the New Year’s Eve celebration were very successful. Causey said the MBA’s staff is working on 2022 events and activities and is looking forward to having the Liver Mush Festival, the WNC Bigfoot Festival and the Mountain Glory Festival again after they were cancelled for the past two years because of COVID.
“That is a fantastic report,” said Mayor Steve Little to Causey.
In a related matter, the City Council voted to have the 2022 Independence Day parade and fireworks on Saturday, July 2 because the Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year.
The Marion City Council also heard a report from Kim Effler, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s 2022 annual banquet will be different than previous events of the past. It will be called “Dancing with the McDowell Stars” and will feature more awards that will be presented to community leaders. The banquet will take place Thursday, March 24 at the Municipal Event Center.
Effler said the chamber is accepting award applications to present at the banquet. Nominations for this year’s honors are being sought from Chamber members and the community-at-large. Awards will be presented in five categories, including: Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award, Tom Johnson Entrepreneurship Award, Spark Plug Award, New Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.
Also, city of Marion officials stated the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway is closed in its entirety to finish the stabilization work. “We had the greenway partially closed until about a week ago when crews needed the entire greenway closed so they could conduct work with heavy machinery,” said City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield. “The greenway is projected to reopen in mid-April if weather holds.”
In other business, the Marion City Council:
Recognized the major sponsors and contributors to the successful New Year’s Eve celebration.
In 2020, the celebration didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for 2021, the Rotary Club of Marion’s New Year’s Eve party took place again in the middle of the central business district. City Manager Bob Boyette, who is also a Rotarian, said the 12th annual New Year’s Eve bash for 2021 made a profit of more than $3,800, which was the second biggest profit for the event.
During the regular Tuesday meeting, Mayor Steve Little and the City Council presented certificates of appreciation to the major sponsors and contributors who made the 2021 NYE celebration a success. Not all of them could be present to receive their certificates.
The following are the organizations and individuals who were recognized during the council meeting: Rotary Club of Marion, City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield, Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, Marion Public Works Department, Mission Hospital McDowell, Morris Heating & Cooling, Joanne Howle Realty, Mountain Area Community Services, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Whitson Realty, First Bank, McDowell Technical Community College, Marion Business Association, Corpening Memorial YMCA, Encore Events, All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, Turtle Laboratories, Jim Williams, Chuck Abernathy, Patti Holda and Carla Tompkins.
Heard the concerns expressed by Patricia Hawkins about the problems with the homeless people in East Marion. City officials urged her to speak with Police Chief Allen Lawrence about the problem.
Heard about the serious water problems experienced by Doug and Carolyn Wilson at their home. City officials said they would do whatever they can to help the Wilsons with their water issues.