Marion City Council reviews business activity for last quarter of 2021

Also during that time, Burrito Bros., Heathen’s Den Axe Throwing and Jumping Around LLC all moved to the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. Fat Boy’s Burritos is rebuilding after a devastating fire. NAPA is relocating beside Tractor’s Supply. City leaders heard Farmers Home Furniture is opening a new store in the old Peebles building.

The old Hotel James was sold to a new owner who plans to convert it into future housing (12 units) and new commercial space. The Dogwood Health Trust is relocating to North Garden Street into the former Mountain Med building. Edward Jones is relocating to 169 South Main St., according to Causey.

Last fall, the Mountain Glory Festival and Fall Festival Trick or Treat were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Marion Christmas Parade and the New Year’s Eve celebration were very successful. Causey said the MBA’s staff is working on 2022 events and activities and is looking forward to having the Liver Mush Festival, the WNC Bigfoot Festival and the Mountain Glory Festival again after they were cancelled for the past two years because of COVID.

“That is a fantastic report,” said Mayor Steve Little to Causey.