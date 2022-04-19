Marion City Council recognizes local Farm Bureau for Officer Toney fund-raiser

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council recognized McDowell County Farm Bureau for putting together a successful barbecue event that raised more than $18,000 for an injured Marion police officer.

On Friday, March 18, the McDowell County Farm Bureau sponsored a barbecue fundraiser for Officer Breanna Toney and her family. The event at the Farm Bureau office in Marion sold more than 1,000 meals and raised a total of $18,454. Organizers were able to present a check of that amount to Toney and her husband Josiah.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Officer Toney was on her way to work at the Marion Police Department when she was seriously injured in a car crash that left her with a long hospital stay.

Organizers with the McDowell County Farm Bureau and the Marion Police Department worked together to make the barbecue fundraiser on March 18.

“We’re glad to help,” said Ken Day with the local Farm Bureau office.

He said that local people and business owners just wanted to do what they could for this fundraiser.

“We had three weeks to do this,” said Day to the City Council. “Every business we reached out, they were gung ho, ready to help out. We had two businesses here that sell barbecue and we were competing with them on a Friday and they helped us out.”

Lawrence said this was the most humbling experience in his 23 years of working in law enforcement.

Mayor Steve Little, the City Council and Lawrence presented a plaque to Farm Bureau representatives Ken Day, Steven Arrowood, Dwayne Ellis and Lawrence Moore in recognition of a job well done.

“We are so proud of our citizens, our city and our county who stepped up,” said Council Member Don Ramsey.