Marion City Council names Scott Kelly Citizen of the Month for July 2022

Scott Kelly was chosen as Citizen of the Month for July 2022 by Council Member Don Ramsey during the Tuesday, July 19 meeting of the Marion City Council.
Kelly was nominated for the honor because of his work with Freedom Life Ministries and with Heart Cry Music Ministry.
Council Member Ramsey praised Kelly, who has a history of incarceration, for turning his life around and helping those currently in the prison system understand that they can have a productive life on the outside.
Kelly received a Citizen of the Month certificate and city of Marion mug for this recognition.
Many members of Council as well as audience members at the meeting praised Kelly for his ongoing work to help those in the prison system.
About Freedom Life
"At Freedom Life Ministries commitment to Christ, His love, and His Word is an integral part of who we are," the organization says on its webpage. "As we work with current and formerly incarcerated men and women, we seek to help them step into and sustain the commitment required for them to know the true potential of their lives and fulfillment of all the needs that God can meet in the midst of all the challenges they face. We believe we have been called to be for justice involved individuals what Christ was for us when it comes to living out what true commitment is, the cost that it requires, and the amazing new life capacity that it can bring."
For more information on Freedom Life, visit freedomlifeministries.org or call 828-559-2224.