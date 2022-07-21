Marion City Council names Scott Kelly Citizen of the Month for July 2022

About Freedom Life

"At Freedom Life Ministries commitment to Christ, His love, and His Word is an integral part of who we are," the organization says on its webpage. "As we work with current and formerly incarcerated men and women, we seek to help them step into and sustain the commitment required for them to know the true potential of their lives and fulfillment of all the needs that God can meet in the midst of all the challenges they face. We believe we have been called to be for justice involved individuals what Christ was for us when it comes to living out what true commitment is, the cost that it requires, and the amazing new life capacity that it can bring."