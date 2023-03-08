On Tuesday, the Marion City Council recognized Sandra Ayers as the Citizen of the Month for March.

Ayers was chosen for this honor by Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers, who is her son.

“In a time when our public school teachers are undervalued, I thought it important to recognize those that dedicate their lives to the betterment of others and I thought I’d do so with the best one around in my opinion, my mother Sandra Ayers,” he said.

Ayers said his mom raised four kids and sent all four of them to school and always encouraged them to do their best, strive to reach their goals, be compassionate toward others and treat everyone equally and with respect.

“She also taught us to always keep an open mind and to never stop learning and helping others along our journey,” he added.

A native of Asheville, her family moved to the Pleasant Gardens community when she was in the eighth grade. She graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and later earned a master’s degree in education. She is married to Robert Ayers, who is a former Marion City Council member and a former mayor pro tem.

She started her teaching career at Tuscola High in 1969. From 1980 to 2003, she worked at McDowell Technical Community College. She was the director of curriculum, and in 2005 became the dean of curriculum. For many years, she was the only math teacher at MTCC. She taught math for all the curriculums at the college, including the classes for welding, electricity, auto body, nursing and college transfer students, according to her son Woody.

Ayers retired in 2007 and went back to work part time from 2008 to 2014.

For more than 25 years, she has headed up the angel tree program with her Sunday school class at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Through this effort, she has been dedicated to making sure the older children, who tend not to be chosen, will receive gifts each year. She has served on the board of deacons and elders several times. She has played an important role with the Edgar Parker Jr. and Margaret G. Parker Scholarship, a fund that provides financial help to students attending a four-year university or college, according to her son Woody.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Ayers, her family and friends attended the meeting as she received this honor. She received a certificate from Mayor Steve Little.

City Manager Bob Boyette reminded the council members that this marks the 25th anniversary of the Citizen of the Month recognitions by the Marion City Council.