On Tuesday, the Marion City Council recognized Jacque Gouge Mentink as the Citizen of the Month for September.

The recognition happened during the regular City Council meeting for September held on Tuesday at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mentink was chosen for this honor by Council Member Chet Effler.

She is well known as a leading real estate professional who has played a key role in the sale of houses, commercial buildings and other properties in Marion and McDowell County.

“Jacque’s decision to enter the field of real estate evolved from her life-long love of houses, painting, decorating and remodeling-plus her desire to be a part of a business that helps people achieve their goals,” said Effler in his introduction. “A true people person, Jacque’s favorite part of being a realtor is the opportunity to become acquainted with so many interesting people and help them realize their goals. She respects the fact that this isn’t like any other purchase — unless you’re an investor, your home is where you live and raise your family.

“Purchasing a home is the largest investment that families make in their lives and being a part of that process is a passion for her. Real estate is a relationship-based business, and Jacque strives to create client relationships built on trust and confidence. Her ultimate goal: a business built entirely upon referrals from clients who are completely satisfied with the professional and caring service they received during their own purchase or sale. When you decide to choose an agent who gives freely of her time, attention and expertise, call Jacque Mentink.”

In addition to her work in real estate, Mentink volunteers her time and talents to make Marion a better place. Since 2015, she has volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem. These volunteers are trained advocates for abused and neglected children in McDowell County. The child advocates with the Guardian ad Litem program and attorneys work together to champion for a foster child’s needs in the court system. These advocates promote a safe and permanent home for these children.

Mentink also serves on the city of Marion’s ABC Board. She previously served on the CareNet Counseling board of directors for four years. She is also a cofounder of the GAP Program which served McDowell High students for four years as a girls and guys apprenticeship program.

She also helps feed people in need of meals.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mentink was joined by family and friends as she received this honor. They gave her bouquets of flowers and she was presented a certificate from Mayor Steve Little. The mayor said that whenever something positive is happening in Marion and especially with its real estate properties, Mentink is usually playing a key role in it.